Havrisik connected on one of two field-goal attempts and made all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 36-19 victory against the Browns.

For the third time in four games, Havrisik missed a field goal, a 43-yard attempt that went wide right. While he did nail a 44-yard attempt and was perfect on PATs, Havrisik now sits at a 70 percent success rate on field goals after five games; Brett Maher was released after seven games with a 74 percent success rate. Havrisik's opportunities to improve on his string of shaky performances may be hard to come by in Week 14 against a well-rested and talented Ravens defense.