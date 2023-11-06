Havrisik connected on one of two field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

On a misty day at Lambeau Field, the Rams offense as a whole sputtered with Brett Rypien at the helm, leaving Havrisik with few opportunities to produce. While he did manage to drill a 52-yard attempt in the second quarter, he pushed a 49-yard try wide right in the third quarter. Havrisik will likely get a pass for the miss with the weather conditions working against him, and has the Rams' bye in Week 10 to look forward to before facing off against the Seahawks at home in Week 11.