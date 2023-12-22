Havrisik connected on three of four field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during Thursday's 30-22 victory against the Saints.

Another week, another missed field goal by the Rams' embattled kicker, this one from 47 yards out near the end of the first half. Despite being perfect on three short field goals (20, 22 and 32 yards) and three extra points, the pattern of missed field goals by Havrisik has to be troublesome to coach Sean McVay. The Rams may again be in the market for a kicker with Havrisik continuing to struggle, something fantasy managers may want to take note of as the Rams have nine days off between Thursday's victory and a Week 17 matchup against the Giants next Sunday.