Havrisik connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

With Mason Crosby (coach's decision) inactive, Havrisik was given one more chance as the Rams' kicker, and he didn't disappoint in a high-scoring affair. Havrisik drilled field goals from 27 and 51 yards before connecting on a 36-yard attempt with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. The embattled Rams' kicker may have saved his job for one more week after a gutsy performance, but the margin for error is likely still thin with Crosby waiting in the wings.