Perez is expected to split time under center with Brandon Allen during the Rams preseason finale Thursday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

The Rams plan to play Perez the entire second half of Thursday's contest. Perez is still considered to be a long shot to make the roster, but the 24-year-old will have the chance to show out for 31 other teams should the Rams opt to part ways during 53-man cut downs.