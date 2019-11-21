Brown wasn't in attendance for Thursday's practice while he awaits the birth of his child, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Brown has told the Rams he intends to rejoin the team at some point before Monday's game against the Ravens, though it's unclear how much practice time he'll be in store for this week. In the event the Rams decide to limit Brown's role in the Week 12 game plan, Darrell Henderson would step in as the top complement to lead back Todd Gurley.