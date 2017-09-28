Rams' Malcolm Brown: Back at practice
Brown (hamstring) logged a full practice Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Brown was inactive for the Rams' Week 3 victory over the Niners due to a hamstring injury he sustained the previous week. His full participation Wednesday indicates he has recovered from the issue, so he is seemingly ready to fill in for starter Todd Gurley whenever he needs a breather, as well as provide special teams help.
