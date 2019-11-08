Play

Brown (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

After Wednesday's limited showing, Brown appears to be past the ankle injury that forced absences in the Rams' previous two games in Weeks 7 and 8. It remains to be seen if he immediately slots in as the direct backup to Todd Gurley over rookie Darrell Henderson, but such a role equated to just 5.4 touches for 24.8 yards from scrimmage per game and two touchdowns in the first five weeks of the campaign.

