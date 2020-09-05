Brown and Cam Akers have been taking first-team running back reps for the Rams of late, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

As the team's season opener looms, the Rams' backfield situation remains fluid and has the makings of a time-share out of the gate. Aside from Brown and Akers, Darrell Henderson also figures to join the mix once he rebounds from a hamstring issue. In his latest roster projection, Eric D. Williams of Sports Illustrated marks Brown as the team's starter, but as it pertains to Week 1 that could simply imply that Brown -- who has been with the franchise since 2015 -- might take the first snap out of the team's backfield, with Akers (and possibly Henderson) rotating in, until a hot hand emerges. Akers -- a promising 2020 second-rounder -- still carries the most fantasy upside of the three, but the rookie won't be handed anything following an unusual offseason, especially with an experienced option like Brown also around.