Brown carried the ball six times for 33 yards and two touchdowns and caught both his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Seahawks.

The Rams deployed a true backfield committee in this one, with Cam Akers seeing 10 touches and Darrell Henderson eight, but Brown wound up posting more scrimmage yards than either of his teammates in addition to a pair of one-yard TD plunges. All three backs could struggle to post useful numbers if that workload split continues in Week 11 on the road against a very stingy Buccaneers run defense.