Brown rushed once for negative yardage and failed to catch his only target during Saturday's 34-31 loss to San Francisco.

It was an uneventful evening for the backup rusher, and Brown's only seen the field for 17 offensive snaps the past two weeks. However, with the Rams eliminated from the playoffs, there's potential for Brown to receive more playing time in a meaningless Week 17 contest against Arizona.

