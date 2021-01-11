Brown rushed nine times for 30 yards and caught his only target for nine yards during Saturday's 30-20 win over Seattle. He played 20 of 73 offensive snaps.

The Rams leaned on rookie Cam Akers early and often Saturday, so there wasn't much work left over for Brown. It's worth noting that while Brown didn't receive a carry until the third quarter, he out-touched Akers eight to three in the fourth quarter. Head coach Sean McVay trusts Brown, and the sixth-year running back has consistently been involved in the offense all season. Still, Brown hasn't been receiving enough opportunities -- just 29 carries and 11 targets over the past eight games -- to make a major fantasy impact, and it will likely be Akers in the lead-back role again against the Packers in the Divisional Round on Saturday.