Brown rushed three times for negative three yards and caught his lone target for 30 yards during Sunday's 38-28 win over Arizona. He played just 13 offensive snaps.

After leading the Rams' backfield in offensive snaps last week, Brown trailed both rookie Cam Akers (52) and sophomore Darrell Henderson (18) Sunday. Additionally, it was Akers handling the backfield duties on the last two series, which was often a role the veteran Brown handled. Making matters worse, Henderson scored a 38-yard touchdown, and Akers had his best game of the season. Brown's likely to remain involved, but his fantasy value is clearly plummeting. He's difficult to start confidently in most settings.