Brown rushed nine times for 26 yards and a touchdown and caught a six-yard pass during Sunday's 31-24 win over Arizona.

Brown finished off a frustrating season for the Rams with 255 rushing yards and five touchdowns -- both career-high marks. However, it was still a disappointing fantasy campaign after the backup scored twice in Week 1. An ankle injury cost him two games in the middle of the season, and Brown only played sparingly after returning to the field in Week 10. However, he once again proved to be a capable rusher when given an opportunity, especially inside the red zone. Brown begins the final season of a two-year contract with Los Angeles in 2020, and his role is unlikely to change significantly. In fact, he could even be supplanted by fellow running back Darrell Henderson -- the Rams' third-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.