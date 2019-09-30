Brown rushed five times for 14 yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay. He played 24 of 98 offensive snaps.

The Rams got down 21-0 midway through the second quarter and went to the aerial attack in an attempt to keep pace with the Bucs, and Brown was hardly involved in the offense. The backup rusher has now ran for just 58 yards on 14 attempts the past three contests, and his fantasy value is plummeting. While this could prove to be a buy-low spot, there's also reasons to be pessimistic about Brown's value moving forward. Todd Gurley is still the clear-cut No. 1 running back, and 2019 third-round selection Darrell Henderson could become more involved at some point.