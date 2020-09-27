Brown rushed seven times for 19 yards and came up empty on two targets in Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo.

Brown was outplayed by Darrell Henderson, who rushed 20 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. While neither back made much of an impact in the passing game, Henderson's the more polished receiver and thus took on a larger role with the Rams digging out of a 28-3 hole. Now that he seems to have fallen behind Henderson in the pecking order, volume could be an issue for Brown against the Giants in Week 4, especially if Cam Akers (ribs) is able to make his return.