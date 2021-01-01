Brown (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing fully Friday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

After being passed up by Darrell Henderson and then Cam Akers on the depth chart this season, Brown suddenly looks like he could be in store for a three-down role with a playoff spot on the line for the Rams in Week 17. Henderson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining a high-ankle sprain, while Akers missed Week 16 with the same injury and hadn't practiced in any capacity this week before logging a limited workout Friday. The Rams are listing Akers as questionable for the regular-season finale, but given the strong possibility that he'll only handle a small role if he suits up, Brown projects as the better fantasy option Week 17. The Rams have valued Brown mostly for his work as a pass blocker this season, but he's been reasonably efficient as a runner (4.1 yards per carry) and pass catcher (5.1 yards per target) while reaching the end zone five times.