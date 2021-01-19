Brown isn't expected to sign an extension with the Rams, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Brown spent six years with the Rams after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015. This was his most productive season with 419 rushing yards, 162 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He was utilized primarily in obvious passing and third-down situations late in the season and during the playoffs, as rookie running back Cam Akers ascended to the top of the depth chart and proved capable of handling the majority of the workload. Brown's fantasy value will obviously depend on where he signs, but he's capable of being a valuable complement to a real-world backfield because of his versatility and ability to pass block.