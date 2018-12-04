Rams' Malcolm Brown: Could miss rest of regular season
Brown (clavicle) is reportedly slated to be sidelined for the rest of the regular season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
We'll await official confirmation of this report, but with Brown now apparently on track to miss time, Justin Davis and rookie John Kelly are now in line to back up Todd Gurley, who has been dominating the Rams' carries. As long as he's healthy and the team has something to play for, who his prime backup up is won't have fantasy lineup implications. That said, if Gurley gets hurt or 11-1 Los Angeles is able to rest players down the stretch, there could be some late-season value to be mined from the team's depth RBs.
