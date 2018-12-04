Brown is dealing with a clavicle injury that could require surgery, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brown is not only a key backup to Todd Gurley but also a special teams star. Head coach Sean McVay noted it would be a "huge loss" to lose the fourth-year back for an extended period of time, so there will be hope that the injury is not as serious as expected. Justin Davis and John Kelly are in line to fill in Brown's role if he indeed goes under the knife.