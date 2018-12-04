Rams' Malcolm Brown: Could undergo surgery
Brown is dealing with a clavicle injury that could require surgery, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Brown is not only a key backup to Todd Gurley but also a special teams star. Head coach Sean McVay noted it would be a "huge loss" to lose the fourth-year back for an extended period of time, so there will be hope that the injury is not as serious as expected. Justin Davis and John Kelly are in line to fill in Brown's role if he indeed goes under the knife.
More News
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Rushes for 15 yards in win•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Plays just eight offensive snaps•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Receives limited work in loss•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Only rushes once in Week 8 win•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Piles up yards in garbage time•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...