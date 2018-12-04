Justin Davis and John Kelly are candidates to see added work behind Todd Gurley should Brown miss time due to his clavicle injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Brown was slated to undergo a procedure Monday to have his clavicle injury assessed and it looks like he's probably going to miss some time. Gurley continues to dominate the Rams' backfield touches, but his top backup is worth knowing in the event that he suffers any injuries down the stretch, or alternatively, the 11-1 team elects to rest any starters if its Week 16 or Week 17 games have no playoff implications.