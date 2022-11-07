Brown rushed twice for nine yards and caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Brown's usage with the Rams has trended downward in recent weeks, and he only saw the field for 16 snaps on offense while sharing backup duties with the returning Cam Akers. Despite fellow running back Ronnie Rivers not seeing a snap on offense, Brown's prospects are likely dimming with Kyren Williams (ankle) also close to a return, adding yet another mouth to feed at what has been an ineffective running back stable through the first half of the season.