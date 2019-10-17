Rams' Malcolm Brown: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Brown (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The severity of Brown's ankle injury is unclear, but it's not a great sign that he didn't participate at all while Todd Gurley managed individual drills as he recovers from a thigh contusion. In Brown's spot start for Gurley this past Sunday against the 49ers, he rushed 11 times for 40 yards while rookie RB Darrell Henderson had seven touches for 48 yards. Aside from Henderson, John Kelly is the only other healthy running back on the Rams' 53-man roster.
