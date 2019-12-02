Brown rushed six times for 30 yards during Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona. He played just 18 of 79 offensive snaps.

While it's been a downhill season for the backup after he started the campaign with two touchdowns in Week 1, this was an improved showing for Brown. No. 1 running back Todd Gurley ran all over the Cardinals, and Brown also found success with 12- and nine-yard rushes. However, his fantasy value is minimal with Gurley healthy, and Darrell Henderson also mixing into the rushing attack.