Rams' Malcolm Brown: Efficient against Saints
Brown rushed six times for 37 yards and caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 27-9 win over New Orleans.
After scoring twice in Week 1, this was obviously a bit of a downer from Brown. However, it should also serve as a reminder that he's clearly behind Todd Gurley on the pecking order, and relying on Brown in the majority of fantasy settings will be a weekly gamble. Still, the fifth-year back averaged 6.2 yards per tote and has a role in a high-scoring offense, so Brown remains a roster-worthy asset in most leagues. His value will also likely skyrocket if Gurley were to ever miss time, which shouldn't be ignore, either.
