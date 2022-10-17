Brown carried the ball seven times for 15 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Cam Akers (personal) may have played his last game for the Rams, so Brown reclaimed his role as the team's No. 2 running back behind Darrell Henderson and saw his first touches of the season. The veteran back doesn't have much upside however, and his modest workload could be threatened after the Rams' Week 7 bye if rookie Kyren Williams (ankle) is ready to come off injured reserve.