Brown (finger) suffered a fractured pinky in Sunday's 37-19 victory over the Eagles, but he's expected to be available for Week 3's game against the Bills, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay indicated that Brown had his finger "fixed" Monday, so the issue does not seem to be too serious. Still, his status should be monitored throughout the week to ensure he doesn't suffer any setbacks.