Rams' Malcolm Brown: Eyeing another season of backup duty
Brown is expected to serve as the No. 2 running back behind Todd Gurley again this season, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Brown showed well in the backup role last season with 246 rushing yards and a touchdown on 63 attempts, and he also caught nine of 11 targets for 53 yards. The Rams selected Tennessee running back John Kelly in the sixth round, but he projects to be more of a change-of-pace option behind Gurley and Brown -- it's a role that opened up when Los Angeles dealt Tavon Austin to Dallas. As long as Gurley's healthy, Brown's standalone fantasy value is limited, and in most settings the 24-year-old rusher is likely nothing more than a handcuff candidate.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...