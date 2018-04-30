Brown is expected to serve as the No. 2 running back behind Todd Gurley again this season, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brown showed well in the backup role last season with 246 rushing yards and a touchdown on 63 attempts, and he also caught nine of 11 targets for 53 yards. The Rams selected Tennessee running back John Kelly in the sixth round, but he projects to be more of a change-of-pace option behind Gurley and Brown -- it's a role that opened up when Los Angeles dealt Tavon Austin to Dallas. As long as Gurley's healthy, Brown's standalone fantasy value is limited, and in most settings the 24-year-old rusher is likely nothing more than a handcuff candidate.