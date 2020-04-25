Brown will compete for playing time in 2020 with sophomore Darrell Henderson (ankle) and this year's second-round pick, Cam Akers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

The addition of Akers is a blow to Brown's fantasy stock, as Akers could quickly prove to be a better rusher between the tackles, whereas Henderson could be leaned on as more of a home-run threat in space and the passing game. However, Akers' ascension to the top of the depth chart isn't a guarantee. Brown also has experience in head coach Sean McVay's offense, and it's going to be an unprecedented offseason. Still, Brown could be difficult to rely on in most fantasy settings again in 2020.