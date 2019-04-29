Rams' Malcolm Brown: Facing competition for backup job
The Rams drafted Darrell Henderson at No. 70 overall to complement Brown and Todd Gurley (knee) in the backfield, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports.
Rams brass denies that the pick was inspired by Gurley's troublesome knee, but it's clear there's some level of concern given that the team also decided to match Brown's two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet from the Lions. It isn't out of the question for all three running backs to enter Week 1 with roles on offense, though Gurley still has three-down workhorse upside if his knee troubles subside with rest this offseason. Brown has an advantage over Henderson in size and experience, while the rookie gets the nod when it comes to speed, elusiveness and agility.
