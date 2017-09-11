Rams' Malcolm Brown: Finds end zone in Week 1
Brown rushed seven times for 16 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.
Brown didn't receive a carry until late in the third quarter, and he only saw the field on 11 of 65 offensive plays. It's clear Todd Gurley is locked into a three-down role, as even with Sunday's game in hand early, Brown didn't receive a series to spell Gurley. While Brown's role could grow over the coming weeks, and he's currently the No. 2 back, it'll likely take a Gurley injury for Brown to become a serviceable fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
