Brown rushed five times for 21 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-12 win over Seattle.

This was the backup's fourth touchdown of the season, and he once again rushed effectively for the Rams when given the opportunity. Brown's fantasy upside remains limited, as he isn't receiving enough carries to move the needle. Additionally, No. 1 running back Tood Gurley is healthy and running better and better as the season progresses.

