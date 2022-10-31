Brown carried the ball five times for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Brown saw his role diminish a little in Week 8, playing only 11 offensive snaps in the contest. Ronnie Rivers absorbed some of the extra backfield touches, rushing the ball a team-high eight times while playing 21 snaps in the loss. It's possible that Brown has been supplanted by Rivers as the top option behind Darrell Henderson at running back while Kyren Williams (ankle) could completely knock Brown out of the rotation when he returns.