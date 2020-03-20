Brown and Darrell Henderson (ankle) are in line for increased roles after the Rams cut Todd Gurley on Thursday, Rich Hammond of The Athletic reports.

The Rams figure to add another body or three to their backfield before Week 1, but the options may be limited for a team with a tough cap situation and no top-50 pick in the upcoming draft. Brown has experience and size working in his favor, while the small but speedy Henderson would be the upside play. Brown served as the No. 2 back for the majority of last season, with Henderson occasionally mixing in until an ankle injury required season-ending surgery in December. Henderson's status as a recent third-round pick may work in his favor, though the same could be said of Brown's familiarity with the Sean McVay offense.