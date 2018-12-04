Brown (shoulder) is dealing with a clavicle issue, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Coach Sean McVay relayed that Brown was was slated to undergo a procedure Monday evening, which should provide a clearer picture of both the severity of the running back's clavicle injury as well as the length of his potential absence. Should Brown miss some time, Justin Davis and John Kelly would be in line to step into backup duties as well as special teams roles.

