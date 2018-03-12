The Rams tendered Brown on Monday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

As an exclusive rights free agent, Brown can't negotiate with any other team and has little choice but to sign the one-year contract he's given. While he shouldn't have much trouble making the final roster, the Rams may seek an upgrade for their No. 2 RB spot, as Brown doesn't offer much in the way of explosiveness or pass-catching skill. The soon-to-be 25-year-old had 63 carries for 246 yards (3.9 YPC) and a touchdown and caught nine of 11 targets for 53 yards in 11 games last season, serving as Todd Gurley's top backup for most of the year.