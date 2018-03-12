Rams' Malcolm Brown: Gets ERFA tender
The Rams tendered Brown on Monday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
As an exclusive rights free agent, Brown can't negotiate with any other team and has little choice but to sign the one-year contract he's given. While he shouldn't have much trouble making the final roster, the Rams may seek an upgrade for their No. 2 RB spot, as Brown doesn't offer much in the way of explosiveness or pass-catching skill. The soon-to-be 25-year-old had 63 carries for 246 yards (3.9 YPC) and a touchdown and caught nine of 11 targets for 53 yards in 11 games last season, serving as Todd Gurley's top backup for most of the year.
More News
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Rushes for 54 yards in loss•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Could act as lead back vs. 49ers•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Runs for 45 yards in blowout•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Returns to action in loss to Eagles•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: No limits at Wednesday walk-through•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Inactive Sunday•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.