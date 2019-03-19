The Lions have signed Brown to an offer sheet, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

If not for a season-ending clavicle injury Week 13, Brown and not C.J. Anderson would have benefited from Todd Gurley's saga with his left knee during the Rams' run to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII. By the start of the new league year, Brown had received an original-round tender from LA, giving his initial organization right of first refusal on any offer. If GM Les Snead opts to allow Brown to move on, the running back likely will vie with Zach Zenner for slotting in the Lions backfield behind second-year player Kerryon Johnson.

