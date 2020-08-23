Brown started with the first team offense during Saturday's scrimmage, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Not only did the veteran receive the first carries of the scrimmage, sophomore Darrell Henderson limped off the field with a hamstring strain and is questionable for Week 1. Brown has the trust of head coach Sean McVay and has been a reliable contributor for the Rams when given an opportunity the past three seasons. Plus, it's easy to overlook that the 27-year-old back was a five-star recruit out of high school and a 25-game starter for Texas. Fast forward, and Brown's got oodles of tread on the tires after receiving just 143 career carries over his five-year pro career. Add that rookie Cam Akers lost a fumble Saturday, and Brown's short-term fantasy stock is on the rise. Just remember the veteran is also likely the least talented of Los Angeles' top three running backs.