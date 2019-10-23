Play

Brown (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Brown has yet to take the field since injuring his ankle during a spot start Week 6 against the 49ers. Until he does so, rookie Darrell Henderson will serve as the primary backup to starting running back Todd Gurley.

