Brown injured his finger during Sunday's 37-19 win at Philadelphia, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Cam Akers received the first three touches given to the Rams backfield Week 2, but a rib injury forced him to miss the rest of the contest. Thereafter, Brown compiled 47 yards on 11 rushes, while Darrell Henderson totaled 121 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 14 touches. With such a breakdown, Brown wasn't asked to be the team's lead RB, but his own health concern may have swayed coach Sean McVay's decision making. In the end, this position group will be one to monitor closely as the week proceeds.
More News
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Takes backseat to Henderson•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Shines as starter•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Starting season as No. 1 RB•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Likely to join three-man committee•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Backfield situation remains fluid•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Handles first carries in scrimmage•