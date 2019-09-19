Play

Coach Sean McVay said Brown (ankle) is expected to practice in full Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Brown's activity level won't be confirmed until the Rams release their second Week 2 injury report, but it appears he's set to put the health concern behind him after Wednesday's limited showing. Through two weeks, he's averaging nine touches for 50 yards from scrimmage and one TD per game while spelling Todd Gurley.

