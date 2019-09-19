Rams' Malcolm Brown: In line for full practice
Coach Sean McVay said Brown (ankle) is expected to practice in full Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Brown's activity level won't be confirmed until the Rams release their second Week 2 injury report, but it appears he's set to put the health concern behind him after Wednesday's limited showing. Through two weeks, he's averaging nine touches for 50 yards from scrimmage and one TD per game while spelling Todd Gurley.
More News
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Efficient against Saints•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Strikes twice in opener•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Sees added reps when Gurley rests•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Facing competition for backup job•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Staying in Los Angeles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...