Rams' Malcolm Brown: Inactive in Week 12
Brown (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Brown will be sidelined for a third straight game due to the MCL injury. The Rams haven't provided a timetable for his return, but the running back's failure to practice in any capacity this week doesn't bode well for his status for the Saints' next game Dec. 3 against the Cardinals.
