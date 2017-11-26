Brown (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Brown will be sidelined for a third straight game due to the MCL injury. The Rams haven't provided a timetable for his return, but the running back's failure to practice in any capacity this week doesn't bode well for his status for the Saints' next game Dec. 3 against the Cardinals.

