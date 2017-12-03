Brown (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Despite returning to a full practice Friday after logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Brown will be sidelined for the fourth straight game. The Rams are only keeping two running backs active Sunday, with Lance Dunbar (knee) serving as the lone backup to bell cow Todd Gurley.

