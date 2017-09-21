Rams' Malcolm Brown: Inactive Thursday
Brown (hamstring) is officially inactive for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Brown did not practice this week so this doesn't come as much of a surprise, despite being listed as questionable. Undrafted rookie Justin Davis is next in line for snaps when Todd Gurley needs a break Thursday night.
