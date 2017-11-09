Brown suffered an MCL injury during Sunday's 51-17 win of the Giants and may require surgery, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

During the Rams' three-game winning streak, Brown has picked up his three of his four largest offensive workloads of the season. Accumulating 52 snaps on offense in that span, he's totaled 29 carries for 122 yards and one seven-yard reception, showing his worth in the event Todd Gurley would ever hand over the keys to the ground game. Now, the Rams seem to fear Brown will miss "a little bit of time," per Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times. The preceding could necessitate the activation of offseason pickup Lance Dunbar (knee) from the PUP list.