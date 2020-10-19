Brown rushed twice for four yards and caught three of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to San Francisco.

Brown was primarily utilized in obvious passing situations and on third downs, as his pass protection is clearly valued by head coach Sean McVay. The role will probably enable the veteran back to remain involved in the offense and offer a dash of fantasy value, especially in PPR settings. However, he's clearly behind sophomore Darrell Henderson on the depth chart, and rookie Cam Akers is probably more talented, so Brown's long-term outlook is likely bleak. Additionally, it's definitely important to highlight Henderson has 20 red-zone carries the past four weeks compared to Brown's four.