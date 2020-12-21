Brown rushed once for four yards and caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.

With just 10 rushes for 25 yards and five receptions for 59 yards over the past five weeks, Brown's usage has taken him almost completely off the fantasy radar. The veteran should continue to see the field and receive a handful of opportunities in each of the next two regular-season games, but his recent numbers probably shouldn't inspire managers to turn to him in any fantasy format.