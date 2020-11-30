Brown rushed three times for four yards and caught three passes for 15 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to San Francisco.

Despite playing more snaps than both Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers, Brown wasn't a notable factor in the offense. The veteran running back continued to see most of his playing time in passing situations and on third downs, and it was encouraging he remained involved in the offense after fumbling on the Rams' first possession. However, his fantasy results have been lackluster each of the past two weeks with just six rushes for 24 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. With the Rams committed to utilizing all three of their running backs, Brown's upside currently appears tied to him finding the end zone.