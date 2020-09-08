Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday he expects to use a three-man backfield "rotation" consisting of Brown, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson (hamstring) in Los Angeles' Sept. 13 season opener versus the Cowboys, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. "That's a three-back rotation that you feel really good about," McVay said. "Exactly how those carries will be distributed is something we'll determine really as the week progresses and as the game unfolds."

Though he boasts the least impressive physical attributes of the three backs and wasn't a recent early round draft pick like Akers and Henderson, Brown boasts three years' worth of experience in McVay's scheme, which should aid the 27-year-old's case for early playing time as the Rams look to replace former lead ballcarrier Todd Gurley. Running backs coach Thomas Brown said in late August that he would eventually like to see one of three backs emerge as a "clear-cut guy who takes a majority of the reps," but for now, the Rams appear content to let the battle for snaps extend into the regular season. Though McVay is "optimistic" that Henderson will be cleared in time for the season opener, the practice reps the second-year back has missed out on due to the injury could be enough to put him behind Brown and Akers -- in some order -- in the Rams' Week 1 backfield mix.