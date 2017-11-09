Rams' Malcolm Brown: Likely to miss time with MCL injury
Brown suffered an MCL injury during Sunday's 51-17 win of the Giants and may require surgery, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
During the Rams' three-game winning streak, Brown has picked up his three of his four largest offensive workloads of the season. Accumulating 52 snaps on offense in that span, he's totaled 29 carries for 122 yards and one seven-yard reception, showing his worth in the event starting tailback Todd Gurley would ever hand over the keys to the ground game. For now, the Rams seem to fear Brown will miss "a little bit of time," per Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times, making it unlikely that he'll suit up for at least Sunday's game against the Texans. That could result in the Rams activating offseason pickup Lance Dunbar (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
